  • by Web Desk
  • March 21, 2025
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit welcomed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Royal Palace.

On Thursday, March 20, the Norwegian Royal Family shared an update on Instagram about the future king and queen’s latest engagement, revealing that they hosted President Zelenskyy at their royal residence.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with the Crown Prince Regent at the Royal Palace today. Crown Princess Mette-Marit was also present during the audience,” stated the Royal Family in the post’s caption.

They also briefed about the President’s other engagements for the day.

“After the audience at the Palace, the Ukrainian President visited the Storting, where he was received by the President of the Storting, Masud Gharahkhani. Earlier in the day, he met with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and several members of the government,” they noted.

In the post, the Royal Family shared a couple of photographs from the meeting with the first one featuring Zelenskyy shaking hands with Mette-Marit as they met, with Haakon standing alongside.

The second slide showcased the trio posing for a snap, while in the third slide, President Zelenskyy was featured signing some documents.

In the fourth slide was a photo that showcased the royal guards.

