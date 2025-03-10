Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit share sweet post after 2025 Ski World Championships

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit enjoyed the 2025 Ski World Championships to the fullest!
On Sunday, March 9, Norway’s future king and queen took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family to share a carousel of snaps from the final day of the thrilling Nordic World Ski Championships.
Reflecting on the exhilarating day, the Crown Prince Couple wrote, “What an incredibly exciting last day of the Ski World Championships in Trondheim!”
They also expressed gratitude to everyone who worked for organizing the championships, participated in it, and those who came to cheer on the team.
“Thank you for a fantastic championship to all athletes, spectators and volunteers in Granåsen!” the caption concluded.
In the heartfelt post, a seven-slide carousel of photos was shared that offered glimpses from the exciting final day.
Joining Haakon and Mette-Marit at the games were Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, her husband, Prince Daniel, and their two kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
The collection of photographs featured the Royals enjoying the Ski Championships.
While, some of the photos saw them meeting the athletes, one showcased a delightful snap of the thrilled crowd.
Norway dominated the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships with whopping 32 medals.