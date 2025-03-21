Hassan Nawaz scripts history with fastest T20 century by Pakistani player

Hassan Nawaz set a record for the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani player with a victory against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, March 21.
While chasing a target of 205 runs, he played an outstanding innings, scoring an unbeaten 105 runs off just 45 balls.
The young player had failed to score in his first two international matches but in just his third game he reached his century in only 44 balls.
Nawaz and Mohammad Haris built a strong opening partnership, scoring 74 runs together before Haris got out after making 41 runs off 20 balls.
Nawaz continued batting aggressively after the powerplay and reached his half-century in just 26 balls by hitting a six.
He then partnered with captain Salman Agha, who scored 51 off 31 balls and finished the match in style by hitting back-to-back fours.
It is pertinent to note that Pakistan’s fastest century in any format was scored by all-rounder Shahid Afridi in 1996, when he reached 100 runs in just 37 balls against Sri Lanka in a one-day international (ODI).
Moreover, a right-arm fast bowler Haris played a key role in restricting New Zealand, taking three wickets for 29 runs after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Despite the loss, New Zealand still leads the series 2-1 with the fourth match set to take place on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.
