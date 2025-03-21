Sports

Former NFL, Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss charged with cyber crimes

Matt Weiss has been indicted in hacking college athletes computer accounts for intimate pictures

Matt Weiss, former National Football League (NFL) and Michigan assistant coach has been charged with hacking accounts of college athletes.

As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, the footballer was accused of 14 counts of unauthorised computer access and 10 counts of identity theft.

In 2023, Matt was fired from his position as Michigan's coordinator after failing to cooperate with the school's investigation, which could give them access to his computer.

During his decade long career as coach, the 42-year-old had access to more than 100 colleges and universities' databases that were maintained by a third party vendor Keffer Development Services.

According to the indictment, Matt "cracked the encryption protecting the passwords," and got access to the cloud storage, social media, and email accounts of more than 2,000 athletes.

The document further stated, "Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes. He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history and physical characteristics."

Sharing the reason behind his action, the charge revealed, "His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners."

It is pertinent to note, Matt Weiss was under inspection for almost two years, and is now waiting for his court hearing date to be confirmed.

