David Beckham's 'be honest' joke on Victoria left director 'quite upset'

  • March 21, 2025
Beckham director Fisher Stevens may admire David Beckham, but that didn’t stop him from being annoyed with the soccer legend during filming.

While attending the opening of the Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club on Wednesday, March 19, the 61-year-old documentary filmmaker told PEOPLE that he was “quite upset” when Beckham interrupted his wife Victoria Beckham in what became a viral moment.

“In that moment, I was quite upset with him for breaking into the scene when he wasn't supposed to be home,” Stevens said at the New York City premiere at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Stevens was referring to the clip in which David, 49, jumped in during Victoria’s interview for Beckham, the Netflix documentary that aired in October 2023.

In the clip, the Spice Girls star, 50, said that she and David came from families that were "very working class.” Before she could finish, David playfully interrupted her. "Be honest," he responded, laughing, as he poked his head into the room during Victoria's interview. The clip got a wave of attention as the documentary aired to great fanfare.

