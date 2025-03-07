Dolly Parton honours late husband Carl Thomas with emotional new song

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her late husband Carl Thomas Dean by releasing a new heartbreaking song.
The I Will Always Love You hitmaker announced that her partner died at age 82 on March 3, 2025.
She recently released an emotional single, If You Hadn’t Been There, to honour Tomas.
Dolly took to Instagram and shared an adorable story of how she met her late husband.
The American singer penned, “Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him.”
In the shared photo, Dolly can be seen hugging Tomas from the back.
Her emotional track comes after she announced the sad news about her partner on Monday.
The Here You Come Again singer said in a statement, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.”
For those unversed, Dolly and Thomas met in 1964 by a Nashville laundromat when the pop singer was 18.
The lovebirds tied the knot two years later, shortly before Dolly's career as a musician took off.
