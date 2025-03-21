Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio is enjoying family time at Lakers Game!
The Titanic actor was seen in high spirits as he joined his glamorous family to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.
He was accompanied by his father George, his step mother Peggy and his niece Normandie to support his home team.
For the game day, DiCaprio opted for a casual look, wearing black trousers with matching T-shirt which he layered under a thick shirt.
In support of him team, he completed his look with an LA cap, a gold chain necklace and a chunky silver and black watch.
DiCaprio sat on the right-hand side of his niece, who looked stylish in a black top, flared blue jeans and maroon leather boots.
His step mother donned an all-white ensemble with a matching turban while George cut a relaxed figure in a black bomber jacker and black trousers.
Despite the Lakers' crushing 89-118 defeat, DiCaprio and his family seemed to enjoy their night out together.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was noticeably absent from the outing.
