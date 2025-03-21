Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was noticeably absent from the Thursday outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio is enjoying family time at Lakers Game!

The Titanic actor was seen in high spirits as he joined his glamorous family to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his father George, his step mother Peggy and his niece Normandie to support his home team.

For the game day, DiCaprio opted for a casual look, wearing black trousers with matching T-shirt which he layered under a thick shirt.

In support of him team, he completed his look with an LA cap, a gold chain necklace and a chunky silver and black watch.

DiCaprio sat on the right-hand side of his niece, who looked stylish in a black top, flared blue jeans and maroon leather boots.

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio details first ‘starstruck’ meeting with late costar Luke Perry

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

His step mother donned an all-white ensemble with a matching turban while George cut a relaxed figure in a black bomber jacker and black trousers.

Despite the Lakers' crushing 89-118 defeat, DiCaprio and his family seemed to enjoy their night out together.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was noticeably absent from the outing.

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical
Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical
Kelly Clarkson admits feeling ‘lost, alone’ after brief hiatus from talk show
Kelly Clarkson admits feeling ‘lost, alone’ after brief hiatus from talk show
Lily Collins welcomes spring with nostalgic ‘Emily in Paris’ season 1 clip
Lily Collins welcomes spring with nostalgic ‘Emily in Paris’ season 1 clip
Jonas Brothers drop new single ahead of fan convention
Jonas Brothers drop new single ahead of fan convention
Shakira expresses excitement for 2nd Mexico show after ecstatic fan response
Shakira expresses excitement for 2nd Mexico show after ecstatic fan response
Dolly Parton reveals major rule for Sabrina Carpenter duet
Dolly Parton reveals major rule for Sabrina Carpenter duet
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reduced to tears in new emotional clip
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reduced to tears in new emotional clip
Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release
Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release
Gracie Abrams wins top honour for Billboard's 2025 Women in Music
Gracie Abrams wins top honour for Billboard's 2025 Women in Music
Celine Dion pays moving birthday tribute to late mom Thérèse Dion
Celine Dion pays moving birthday tribute to late mom Thérèse Dion
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon
Naomi Watts reveals David Lynch’s surprising career plans before his tragic death
Naomi Watts reveals David Lynch’s surprising career plans before his tragic death