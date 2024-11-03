Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 26

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: Sure it will be’
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to embrace fatherhood at 50!

The Titanic actor is turning 50 on November 11, and he still has one goal to achieve.

In his decades long Hollywood career, DiCaprio. has amassed a £230 million fortune, numerous awards, and a string of stunning girlfriends.

However, there is one role that he is still looking forward to, and it is fatherhood.

According to the Sun, the Oscar-winning actor says that despite never finding his soulmate, becoming a dad is still on the cards.

“I’m sure some people would look at me and my life and say it’s not normal and other people might say it is. I don’t know,” he said.

When he was asked about if he is still up to embrace fatherhood at this age, Leo replied, "I'm sure it will be — but it's true I'm not getting any younger.”

Leo is currently dating a 26-year-old Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, who is one of the oldest women he has ever dated.

The pair first crossed paths at the 2023 premiere of his film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, during the Cannes Film Festival and have been inseparable since then.

They even celebrated Leo’s 49th birthday in Los Angeles together.

But, Leonardo DiCaprio's playboy reputation has raised questions about his willingness to settle down and start a family.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Entertainment News

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce with changed 'Karma' lyrics at Indianapolis show
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Hailey Bieber teams up with THIS F1 driver's girlfriend for Rhode campaign
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Adele makes BIG revelations about Las Vegas residency tour
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Taylor Swift’s fans branded ‘racist’ by Tyler, the Creator over lyric criticism
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Blake Lively graces 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in dazzling mini-dress
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Chris Hemsworth gives delightful health update after tragic diagnosis
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Adele drops gorgeous snaps from Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Travis Kelce enjoys Taylor Swift’s Eras concert amid Jason Kelce’s slur scandal
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Kim Kardashian flaunts Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at LACMA Art + Film Gala
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop