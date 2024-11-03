Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to embrace fatherhood at 50!
The Titanic actor is turning 50 on November 11, and he still has one goal to achieve.
In his decades long Hollywood career, DiCaprio. has amassed a £230 million fortune, numerous awards, and a string of stunning girlfriends.
However, there is one role that he is still looking forward to, and it is fatherhood.
According to the Sun, the Oscar-winning actor says that despite never finding his soulmate, becoming a dad is still on the cards.
“I’m sure some people would look at me and my life and say it’s not normal and other people might say it is. I don’t know,” he said.
When he was asked about if he is still up to embrace fatherhood at this age, Leo replied, "I'm sure it will be — but it's true I'm not getting any younger.”
Leo is currently dating a 26-year-old Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, who is one of the oldest women he has ever dated.
The pair first crossed paths at the 2023 premiere of his film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, during the Cannes Film Festival and have been inseparable since then.
They even celebrated Leo’s 49th birthday in Los Angeles together.
But, Leonardo DiCaprio's playboy reputation has raised questions about his willingness to settle down and start a family.