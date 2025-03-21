Royal

Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia

The Prince of Wales will conclude his two-day trip to Estonia on March 21

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia
Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia

Prince William has shared a special message after training with Mercian Regiment in Estonia.

The Prince of Wales is busy on a two-day visit to Estonia due to his role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the infantry regiment of the British Army.

On March 21, he took to Instagram and posted pictures from the training and shared a poignant message.

He stated in the message, “Training alongside the Mercian Regiment in Estonia, honing vital skills for operations in extreme conditions. From field training to weapon systems operation, this deployment is key! So brilliant to see the dedication and expertise of our troops in action.”

The future king kicked off his trip with an important 35-minute meeting with Estonia’s president Alar Karis in the capital Talinn to discuss Ukraine issue.

Related: Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton

Later on, he also met young Ukrainian refugees at a school in the Estonian capital Tallinn.

As per BBC, William told the students, "The Ukrainian resilience is everywhere. You have a very good spirit, very good souls, it's very important."

Kate Middleton’s husband also to attend a handover ceremony at the Tapa Army Base, which houses the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment.

To note, Prince William will return back to the UK on March 21.

Related: Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT

Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project
Prince Joachim's son Count Nikolai reacts to his new project
Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands
Princess Anne set to mark Liberation Day with a poignant visit to Islands
Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex
Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit host President Zelenskyy at Royal Palace
Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors
Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit
Royal Family gives emotional update after King Charles cancer facility visit
King Willem, Queen Máxima reflect on Kenya state visit in heartfelt note
King Willem, Queen Máxima reflect on Kenya state visit in heartfelt note
Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro
Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro
Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea for Meghan's Netflix show amid backlash
Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea for Meghan's Netflix show amid backlash
Queen Mary opens up on dark side of parenthood days after brief illness
Queen Mary opens up on dark side of parenthood days after brief illness