Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia

Prince William has shared a special message after training with Mercian Regiment in Estonia.
The Prince of Wales is busy on a two-day visit to Estonia due to his role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the infantry regiment of the British Army.
On March 21, he took to Instagram and posted pictures from the training and shared a poignant message.
He stated in the message, “Training alongside the Mercian Regiment in Estonia, honing vital skills for operations in extreme conditions. From field training to weapon systems operation, this deployment is key! So brilliant to see the dedication and expertise of our troops in action.”
The future king kicked off his trip with an important 35-minute meeting with Estonia’s president Alar Karis in the capital Talinn to discuss Ukraine issue.
Later on, he also met young Ukrainian refugees at a school in the Estonian capital Tallinn.
As per BBC, William told the students, "The Ukrainian resilience is everywhere. You have a very good spirit, very good souls, it's very important."
Kate Middleton’s husband also to attend a handover ceremony at the Tapa Army Base, which houses the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment.
To note, Prince William will return back to the UK on March 21.
