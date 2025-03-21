Royal

Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT

The Prince of Wales also expressed pride in being the Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment

  • March 21, 2025
Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT
Prince William lauds Mercian Regiment as they join Operation CABRIT

Prince William is super “proud” of the Mercian Regiment!

On Friday, March 21, the Prince of Wales turned to the official Instagram handle of his and the Princess of Wales to appreciate the Mercian Regiment for its incredible work and efforts.

The Prince, who is on a visit to Estonia due to his role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the infantry regiment of the British Army, lauded the troops as they took on a new duty.

“Proud to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, as they take over from the Royal Dragoon Guards in Estonia for Operation CABRIT,” William expressed, adding, “Their work, alongside our Estonian partners and NATO allies, strengthens the defence of Europe’s eastern flank.”

He continued, “For many, this is a return to Operation CABRIT, bringing vital experience and resilience to the mission. Grateful to our Estonian hosts and all who make this deployment possible, including families and support staff.”

The Mercian Regiment is replacing the Royal Dragoon Guards in Estonia as a part of a routine rotation under Operation CARBIT.

For those unaware, Operation Cabrit is the UK’s contribution to NATO’s Forward Land Forces in Estonia and Poland and was established in 2016.

