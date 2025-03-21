Entertainment

Jonas Brothers drop new single ahead of fan convention

Jonas Brothers will hold their first-ever fan convention, JONASCON, in New Jersey

Jonas Brothers has finally released the first song of 2025, Love Me To Heaven.

On March 21, the boy band consisting of Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the internet ablaze by releasing their new single.

This song comes just a couple days prior their first-ever fan convention, JONASCON, in New Jersey on Sunday, March 23, 2025

Jonas Brothers sang the chorus, "Could give me everything, but it ain't enough / You can't put a price on the human touch / I could be down, but you love me to heaven / Turns out the Northern Lights don’t impress me much / Guess I’m just a fool for the human touch / I could be down, but you love me to Heaven.”

The brother trio are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band this year.

To celebrate this major milestone, they have a range of exciting events and releases planned, including a new holiday movie premiering on Disney+!

Moreover, Joe and Kevin supported their brother Nick for his Broadway production of the musical The Last Five Years earlier this week.

To note, Jonas Brothers have not shared their 20th anniversary tour dates.

