Kelly Clarkson admits feeling ‘lost, alone’ after brief hiatus from talk show

Kelly Clarkson has returned to The Kelly Clarkson Show on an emotional note.
To mark the milestone 1,000th episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, Kelly decided to get candid about her feelings and emotions, making a heartbreaking confession during the show.
The host kicked off the show on a cheerful note, welcoming the audience, stating, “Welcome to the Kelly Clarkson Show and our 1,000th episode. I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy.”
Related: Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
She continued, “We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes.”
Reflecting on the emotional journey, Kelly Clarkson said, “We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs — a lot of ups and downs personally as well.”
“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” she noted.
Related: Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Making a heartbreaking confession, the host stated, “I’ve lost, alone, a lot.”
While Kelly did not go much into details about what she was referring to, it is worth noting that she went through a tumultuous public divorce from Brandon Blackstock during her show’s run.