Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip

Prince William has finally concluded the Estonia trip as he returns back to wife Kate Middleton.
On March 21, the Prince of Wales shared a video message to conclude his trip.
The caption of the post read, “Thanks to the Mercian Regiment and everyone who has hosted and met with us over the last two days in Estonia. A memorable two days!”
In the shared clip, he can be seen greeting soldiers and taking group photo with them.
William asked soldiers about their deployment in terms of the "context of being so near to Russia.”
The future king also held a crucial meeting in the capital Talinn with President of Estonia, Alar Karis, to discuss Ukraine issue.
Buckingham Palace posted a video of William’s meeting with Alar, noting, “A pleasure to meet the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognise the strong historic link between our countries. Thank you for the warm welcome!"
The Prince of Wales was greeted by young Ukrainian refugees at a school in the Estonian capital.
To note, this was Prince William’s first solo trip of 2025 without wife Princess Kate.
