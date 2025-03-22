Entertainment

Kim Kardashian ‘frustrated’ over constant legal issues with Kanye West

'The Kardashians' star is feeling stressed and overwhelmed amid dealing with Kanye West

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 22, 2025
Kim Kardashian is growing increasingly frustrated with Kanye West’s actions, feeling like she needs her lawyer on speed dial to handle ongoing issues.

As per PEOPLE, a source close shared that The Kardashians star is feeling stressed and overwhelmed amid dealing with her ex-husband's recent public outbursts.

The insider said that Kim "can't stand when he acts irrational" and her main concern is that he bonds with their children in a responsible and secure manner.

“When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids. North especially asks to see him," the source said.

The insider added, "But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim."

"She can’t stand when he acts irrational. She wants the kids to spend time with him in a safe environment. She finds it ridiculous that she needs her lawyer on speed dial,” the tipster continued.

Notably, it came after reports ignited that the Skims founder sought an emergency custody hearing after finding out that disgraced Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate would be around during Kanye West’s visit with North West.

Kim Kardashian ended North's visit with West last week after security guards told her the Tate brothers would soon be arriving at North and West's meeting place

