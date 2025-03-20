Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian seemingly responded to his disgusting social media post about Jay-Z and superstar Beyoncé's kids.
The SKIMS founder was reportedly horrified by her ex-husband's recent tweets involving Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children.
For those unaware, Kanye insulted Jay-Z and Beyoncé's youngest kids in his now-deleted anti-Semitic tweets on X, where he challenged the couple's twin kids, Rumi and Sir's mental capacities.
As reported by Page Six, an insider recently disclosed that Kim is now fearing if the Yeezy founder could use such remarks for any children he can drag his kids whenever he wanted.
"Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication," the tipster noted.
Speaking about Kim's concerns the source additionally said, "Kanye would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children."
The 44-year-old socialite found the Donda hitmaker's posts "shocking" and "offensive" while calling them "off limits."
These revelations came after a report claimed Kim is heading toward legal custody to protect the privacy of her four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, from their father.
The businesswoman aimed to take a bold decision after Ye went against their co-parenting agreement and featured their eldest daughter North in his new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, to honour the disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Neither Kim Kardashian's spokespersons nor Kanye West's representatives have confirmed any possible legal battle between the former couple.
