Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson to welcome first child together

  Web Desk
  • March 22, 2025
The Duke of Westminster's child may be ineligible to inherit his £10 billion title due to a longstanding aristocratic rule.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, inherited the £10.1 billion Grosvenor estate in 2016 after his father’s passing, but his future child may not inherit the title due to strict rules.

Most peerages follow primogeniture, meaning only male heirs can inherit.

If Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson’s first child is a daughter, she won’t inherit the Westminster title.

Notably, on 12 March, the couple announced good news, stating, "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

Similarly with Hugh himself, who has two elder sisters, Lady Tamara and Lady Edwina Grosvenor who did not inherit the Dukedom.

It is pertinent to mention here that Conservative MP Harriet Baldwin proposed the Hereditary Titles (Female Succession) Bill.

But the proposal stalled after its second reading in May 2024 when Parliament dissolved before the UK General Election.

