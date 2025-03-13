Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are soon going be a family of three!
Hugh Grosvenor, and his wife Olivia have announced they are expecting their first child.
The couple tied the knot on June 7, 2024, and have largely kept a low profile since.
Now, a spokesperson for the couple has revealed that they are preparing to welcome their first baby in the summer.
"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The upcoming baby of the Duke and Duchess may have a royal godfather in Prince William as his father is a close friend of both, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry.
Grosvenor is also a godfather to both of their first sons, Prince George and Prince Archie.
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Chester Cathedral, with Prince William serving as an usher for the ceremony.