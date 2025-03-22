King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event

King Carl Gustaf is touring the School of Textiles at the University of Borås.
In a new Instagram post on Friday, March 21, the Swedish Royal Family shared an update about the Monarch’s latest engagement after he hosted a high-stakes Representatives Dinner at the Royal Palace.
During the meaningful visit, the King also toured around the institute and attended a lecture by Professor Amir Rawal.
“The King visited the School of Textiles at the University of Borås yesterday. At the school, the King was given a tour of the knitwear and weaving lab,” the caption stated.
It continued, “The King also listened to a lecture by Professor Amit Rawal, who holds the ‘King Carl XVI Gustaf Professorship in Environmental Science.’”
The Palace further detailed, “The visit to Borås was carried out in conjunction with the ‘King Carl XVI Gustaf Foundation 50-year Fund for Science, Technology and the Environment.’”
Moreover, they also shared that the purpose of the foundation is to promote research, technological development and entrepreneurship that contribute to the sustainable use of natural resources and the preservation of biodiversity.
Prior to this engagement, King Carl Gustaf hosted a Representatives Dinner along with Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria which was attended by several key figures and global guests.