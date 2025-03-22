Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen UK, Estonia ties

Prince William, heir to the British throne, is reportedly trying to develop ties between the United Kingdom and Estonia.
During his two-day international business trip to the Baltic State, the Prince of Wales boosted the relationship between the two states.
CEO of LCA Support, Anni Oviir, who met the Prince on Thursday, March 20, has revealed to GB News that the future monarch attended a workshop showcasing a range of energy start-ups that are part of the Cleantech Association in Estonia.
The LCA Support's founder welcomed the father-of-two, stating, "The UK has been a loyal friend to Estonia for more than a century."
"So we're excited to welcome the Prince of Wales on his first visit here, while security understandably gets the most attention," Anni added.
She also expressed gratitude after William showcased his interest in learning Estonian technology and expertise.
Anni further explained that sustainability is the key element to navigating the growing global tensions.
Prince William arrived in Estonia on Thursday, March 21, 2025.
During his two-day work trip, he was not accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton.