Royal

Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen UK, Estonia ties

Prince William concluded his two day International business trip to Estonia on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen ties between UK, Estonia
Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen ties between UK, Estonia  

Prince William, heir to the British throne, is reportedly trying to develop ties between the United Kingdom and Estonia.

During his two-day international business trip to the Baltic State, the Prince of Wales boosted the relationship between the two states. 

CEO of LCA Support, Anni Oviir, who met the Prince on Thursday, March 20, has revealed to GB News that the future monarch attended a workshop showcasing a range of energy start-ups that are part of the Cleantech Association in Estonia.

Related: Prince William gives special message after poignant visit in Estonia 

The LCA Support's founder welcomed the father-of-two, stating, "The UK has been a loyal friend to Estonia for more than a century."

"So we're excited to welcome the Prince of Wales on his first visit here, while security understandably gets the most attention," Anni added.

She also expressed gratitude after William showcased his interest in learning Estonian technology and expertise.

Anni further explained that sustainability is the key element to navigating the growing global tensions.

Prince William arrived in Estonia on Thursday, March 21, 2025.  

Related: Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip

During his two-day work trip, he was not accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton.   

King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval
King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval
King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague
King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague
King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event
King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event
Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule
Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule
Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence
Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence
Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth
Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth
Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection
Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection
Queen Margrethe breaks cover amid King Frederik new scandal
Queen Margrethe breaks cover amid King Frederik new scandal
Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip
Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip
Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours
Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours
King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Northern Ireland trip on a sweet note
King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Northern Ireland trip on a sweet note
Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception
Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception