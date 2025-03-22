Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China

Tencent has launched the official version of its T1 reasoning model to step up competition in China's increasingly crowded artificial intelligence sector.
Taking to WeChat, the China-based tech giant on Friday, March 21, 2025, upgraded the T1 model to provide faster response times, alongside advanced capabilities for processing extended text documents.
T1 can "keep the content logic clear and the text neat and clean", the post said, while the hallucination rate is "extremely low".
Related: Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
The launch comes amid heightened rivalry in China's AI landscape following DeepSeek's introduction of models that provide comparable or superior performance to Western systems at substantially lower costs.
Previously, Tencent had rolled out a preview version of T1 through platforms, including its AI assistant application Yuanbao.
The official version will be powered by Tencent's Turbo S foundational language model, unveiled late last month, which the company claims processes queries faster than rival DeepSeek's R1 model.
A chart published in the post comparing the T1 model to DeepSeek R1 showed Tencent outperformed on some knowledge and reasoning benchmarks.
Tencent has expanded its AI investments in recent months. The company previously announced plans to increase capital expenditure in 2025, following already aggressive AI spending throughout 2024.
Related: Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows