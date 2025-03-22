Sci-Tech

Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting

Gmail currently displays emails in chronological order based on keywords

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Google has launched a new Gmail update, which is designed to assist you search the email you’re looking for more quickly.

Alphabet-owned Google revealed that it will now use artificial intelligence (AI) to consider factors like recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts when surfacing emails based on your search query.

In a blog post, Google said, “With this update, the emails you’re looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily.”

On the other hand, the company is releasing a new toggle so people can switch between “Most relevant” or “Most recent” emails on a search results page.

The toggle is aimed at users who prefer seeing search results displayed in chronological order, rather than the new “Most relevant” default option.

The update is rolling out globally for users with personal Google accounts and is available on the web and in the Gmail app for Android and iOS.

To note, Google plans to expand the feature to business users in the future.

Gmail also introduced the ability for users to chat with Gemini about their inbox directly within the app on both iOS and Android.

