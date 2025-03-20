Sci-Tech

Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments

Kids can use Google Wallet to access supported passes, such as event tickets, library cards, and gift cards

  • March 20, 2025
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments

Google has announced that kids with Android phones can now tap to pay at stores using Google Wallet in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, and Poland.

Alphabet-owned Google on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, revealed that parents and guardians in these countries can now allow their children to access digital payments on their Android devices with supervision.

Additionally, kids can utilise Google Wallet to access supported passes, such as event tickets, library cards, and gift cards.

According to Google, a payment card can only be included with parental consent and parents will receive an email whenever their child makes a transaction.

Parents can use Family Link, Google’s parental control app, to track their child’s recent purchases, remove payment cards, and turn off access to passes.

How to use Google Wallet

  • To get started, a child and their parent are required to navigate to the Wallet app on the child’s Android phone and tap “Add to Wallet” on the bottom left of their screen.
  • Then, they need to choose the “Payment card” option and tap “New credit or debit card.”
  • The app will then prompt the parent to verify that they are a parent by logging into their Google Account.
  • They can then add a credit or debit card.
  • Once done, the child can start using the Wallet app for in-store purchases.

Google is catching up with Apple, which already allows children to use Apple Pay for in-store purchases through its Apple Cash Family service. 

