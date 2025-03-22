Sports

Oscar Piastri edges Russell to seal historic first F1 pole in Shanghai

Piastri set the fastest times on both of his final qualifying laps, finishing 0.082 seconds ahead of Russell

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Oscar Piastri secured the first pole position of his Formula 1 career by narrowly beating George Russell in the qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix.

George, driving for Mercedes, managed to qualify second placing himself between Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

As per BBC Sports, Norris made a mistake mid-lap and had to abandon his final attempt, allowing Russell to move ahead.

Piastri set the fastest times on both of his final qualifying laps, finishing 0.082 seconds ahead of Russell.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified in fourth place, while Lewis Hamilton who had earlier won the sprint race for Ferrari, finished fifth in qualifying.

Related: Lewis Hamilton secures first victory with Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint

Hamilton narrowly outpaced his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc by just 0.094 seconds.

While expressing his excitement, Piastri said, "It means a lot Q3, (I) just found a lot of pace, Q1 and Q2 I was genuinely struggling but the car came alive in Q3 and I think I did, too, the laps were a little bit scruffy. I'm just pumped to be on pole.”

The player added, “First lap was better than second lap, lost a couple of 10ths and then I thought: 'Why not send it into the hairpin?' And gained those 0.2secs back and found a bit more for the final corner.”

Moreover, French rookie Isack Hadjar delivered an impressive performance, securing seventh place for Racing Bulls, finishing ahead of Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls claimed ninth place, while Williams driver Alex Albon rounded out the top ten.

