Lewis Hamilton secures first victory with Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint

Lewis Hamilton secured his first victory for Ferrari in the Sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, March 22.
As per BBC Sports, he successfully defended against Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the start and maintained control of the race to take the win.
After a tough debut in Melbourne, where he finished 10th he performed well throughout qualifying at a track.
After a few laps, Verstappen lost ground to Ferrari and came under pressure from McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who overtook him with five laps remaining.
Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris secured point by overtaking Lance Stroll's Aston Martin with two laps left.
Hamilton enjoyed the loud cheers from the crowd as he stepped out of his car on the pit straight after the race.
The 40-year-old expressed, "I woke up feeling great today. The first race was difficult and I really do feel a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to get into a new team, with communication and understanding and a whole lot of things.”
Hamilton went on to share, “The amount of people I heard yapping away maybe because they haven't done it and don't have the experience.”
"I came here and the engineers and mechanics have done a great job to fine-tune the car and it felt great today. There is so much grip on this new tarmac but I think everyone struggled,” the player added.
On the other hand, his engineer Riccardo Adami praised him for expertly managing his tyres, especially on a day when all other drivers had difficulty preserving their tyres.
