Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama

Kim Kardashian has announced a major career move amid ongoing drama with ex-husband Knaye West.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories on Friday to announce that her beauty line, SKKN by KIM, will be rebranded under her SKIMS label.
“We're excited to announce SKIMS has acquired SKKN by Kim! Enjoy your favorite SKKN essentials for a limited time as we prepare to relaunch under the SKIMS brand,” the mother-of-four penned.
This major consolidation will bring all of Kim's brands under one umbrella, streamlining her vision for a comprehensive lifestyle brand.
Her post further noted, “For SKKN order questions, contact customer service at SKKNBYKIM.COM. Follow @SKIMS for updates while we work to create something new.”
SKKN by Kim was founded in 2022 following the 2021 closure of KKW Beauty, which she launched in 2017.
The beauty line currently offers customers both skincare and makeup products, which will now be sold under the SKIMS label.
“My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply - whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empowers or make-up and skincare that transforms,” Kim said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Kim Kardashian's big career move comes amidst her ongoing nuclear war with ex-husband Kanye West .
As per TMZ, Kim is considering going to court in order to get full custody of their four children - and also allegedly had an emergency meeting with Kanye over their daughter North.
