Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama

Kim Kardashian has recently been embroiled in a 'nuclear' war with ex-husband Kanye West

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama

Kim Kardashian has announced a major career move amid ongoing drama with ex-husband Knaye West.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories on Friday to announce that her beauty line, SKKN by KIM, will be rebranded under her SKIMS label.

“We're excited to announce SKIMS has acquired SKKN by Kim! Enjoy your favorite SKKN essentials for a limited time as we prepare to relaunch under the SKIMS brand,” the mother-of-four penned.

Related: Kim Kardashian ‘frustrated’ over constant legal issues with Kanye West

This major consolidation will bring all of Kim's brands under one umbrella, streamlining her vision for a comprehensive lifestyle brand.

Her post further noted, “For SKKN order questions, contact customer service at SKKNBYKIM.COM. Follow @SKIMS for updates while we work to create something new.”

Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama

SKKN by Kim was founded in 2022 following the 2021 closure of KKW Beauty, which she launched in 2017.

The beauty line currently offers customers both skincare and makeup products, which will now be sold under the SKIMS label.

“My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply - whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empowers or make-up and skincare that transforms,” Kim said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Kardashian's big career move comes amidst her ongoing nuclear war with ex-husband Kanye West .

As per TMZ, Kim is considering going to court in order to get full custody of their four children - and also allegedly had an emergency meeting with Kanye over their daughter North. 

Related: Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids

Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Queen Rania enjoys special Mother’s Day with her granddaughter
Queen Rania enjoys special Mother’s Day with her granddaughter
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot
David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day with wife Victoria
David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day with wife Victoria
Jessica Biel posts adorable photos with niece on World Down Syndrome Day: See
Jessica Biel posts adorable photos with niece on World Down Syndrome Day: See
Benny Blanco pens moving note for Selena Gomez after releasing new album
Benny Blanco pens moving note for Selena Gomez after releasing new album
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids
Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series
Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series
Dolly Parton reacts to special 'Opry 100' tribute for her husband
Dolly Parton reacts to special 'Opry 100' tribute for her husband
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to miss Met Gala 2025 amid Justin Baldoni feud
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to miss Met Gala 2025 amid Justin Baldoni feud