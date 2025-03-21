Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids 

Kim Kardashian seemingly called for an emergency custody hearing against her ex-husband Kanye West after being informed about his controversial meet-up with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.
The SKIMS founder took the bold step after learning that the disgraced Tate brothers, who returned to the United States of America last month after facing sex crime charges, would soon arrive at Ye's residence to meet him and their eldest daughter North West.
According to TMZ, the alleged meeting did not happen as Kardashian sent her security guards to pick up her daughter from West's place.
Related: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
The former couple attended a custody meeting on Friday, March 14, alongside their respective legal representatives and a mediator to discuss Kanye's violation of the agreement.
West reportedly broke the rules of his co-parenting agreement with his ex-wife after he featured their daughter in his newly released song, Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine, in which the rapper honoured jailed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Shortly after he met with his ex-wife, the Yeezus hitmaker made a headline-grabbing stunt as he claimed that Kardashian and her family are sex trafficking children, in his series of anti-Semitic and homophobic posts on his X account.
He also expressed rage over North's involvement in an FKA Twigs song and her latest appearances in numerous TikTok videos.
Alongside North, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also share three children Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
Related: Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids