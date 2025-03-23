Ronaldo Reacts to Hojlund's 'Siu' Celebration after UEFA Nations League setback

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Rasmus Hojlund after the Man United striker copied his iconic celebration when he scored for Denmark in their 1-0 win over Portugal on Thursday.
Hojlund came off the bench to net the winning goal in the first leg of his side's UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie, which gave them a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg on Sunday.
After the 22-year-old found the back of the net, he ran to the corner flag to celebrate with his team-mates, before performing Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration, with the veteran Portugal star left watching on from the centre circle.
On Thursday, Hojlund insisted that he meant no disrespect towards Ronaldo and that he was simply copying his idol.
He said, 'It's for my idol. It's not like I'm mocking him or anything. I've just always said that he has a lot of importance to me and my football career.'
And Ronaldo has seemingly taken lightly to Hojlund's actions, as he explained that he has no issue with United's No 9 doing his celebration.
Football's all-time top goalscorer said: 'It's no problem for me. I know it wasn't out of disrespect. It is not only him who does my celebration around the world.
'I'm smart enough to understand that. For me it is an honour. I hope to do it in front of him tomorrow [on Sunday]. It will be good. I'm glad he likes my celebration.'
Hojlund had previously been open in his admiration for Ronaldo when growing up.
'Now I'm not going to exaggerate, but Cristiano is everything to me,' Hojlund told Danish outlet DR ahead of Thursday's match.
'I fell in love with football because of Cristiano, I became a Manchester United fan because of Cristiano.
'I started self-training because of Cristiano, I started doing push-ups and sit-ups every day before I went to bed, because of Cristiano, because I wanted to be Cristiano.'
The Dane revealed the impact Ronaldo had on his development, citing how his work ethic had contributed to his success.