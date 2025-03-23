Sabalenka, Osaka and Gauff dominate to reach Miami Open last 16

Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top-ranked player advanced to the last 16 of the Miami Open after her opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse was forced to stop playing due to an injury.
Sabalenka had already won the first set 6-1 and Ruse retired in the first game of the second set because of a thigh issue.
As per BBC Sports, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also won their respective matches in the tournament.
Osaka faced a tough challenge against American wild card Hailey Baptiste.
Despite struggling, she managed to win the match which lasted almost three hours.
While, Gauff, the third seed in the tournament had an easy victory over Maria Sakkari, winning in straight sets.
She has been performing well in the tournament, having dominated her previous match against Sofia Kenin in just 47 minutes with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Against Sakkari, Gauff won 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Miami Open for the third time in her career.
Additionally, Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini also progressed after her opponent, Ons Jabeur had to retire due to an injury while trailing 4-3 in the first set.
On the other hand, British tennis player Jack Draper lost his match against Jakub Mensik in the second round of the Miami Open.
This was Draper's first match since winning the Indian Wells title. Draper, currently ranked seventh in the world lost the match without winning a set.
