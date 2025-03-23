Jack Draper stunned in Miami Open as Jakub Mensik wins in straight sets

British tennis player Jack Draper lost his match against Jakub Mensik in the second round of the Miami Open.
This was Draper's first match since winning the Indian Wells title.
As per BBC Sports, Draper, currently ranked seventh in the world lost the match without winning a set.
Both sets were closely contested and reached a tiebreak where Mensik performed better, winning the first tiebreak 7-2 and the second 7-3, securing a 7-6, 7-6 victory.
Draper started the match well by winning the first game against Mensik’s serve but Mensik brokeback to make the score 3-3 and then took control of the match.
Mensik, ranked 54th in the world dominated with his powerful serves, hitting 21 aces including four in the first-set tiebreak which helped him win that set.
During the second set, tensions rose when it was announced that a different match between Joao Fonseca and Ugo Humbert originally set for another court had been moved to the main court which led to frustration among players and the audience.
Meanwhile, Brazilian fans who had been waiting in the stands for a long time were unhappy about the court change and booed as they left to watch Fonseca’s match on another court.
During this time, Draper was leading 4-3 in his match against Mensik.
He attempted to continue playing but asked the umpire to stop the match because of the loud jeers from the crowd.
Once play resumed, both players held their serve and eventually Mensik won the tiebreak again, securing his spot in the third round of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the third time in his career.
