Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William

Snoop Dogg has made a bold offer to mend rift between estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William!
The Sweat rapper links to the Royals go back years and he even being asked to perform at William’s stag party.
“Harry and William, I have known for a long time now. Harry asked me to perform at William’s bachelor party but I couldn’t make it. Anything they want to perform at now, I am there,” Snoop Dogg told The Mirror.
He further added, “They are brothers, man. Anything that gets them in the same room and being brothers again will be worth it. Life is too short to not make things right, and if Snoop can help heal that relationship, then let’s do it.”
Prince William and Prince Harry have been in an ongoing feud for several years now.
The frosty relationship between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex has been further strained following Harry's departure from the Royal Family, as well as a series of claims made by him and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, against the Royal Family.
