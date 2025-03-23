Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday

Royal

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, celebrates her 35th birthday

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 23, 2025
Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans with a rare glimpse into family time on her birthday.

To mark her milestone 35th birthday, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared an adorable snap featuring her with her two kids.

Princess Eugenie shares two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The snap captured Eugenie flashing a bright smile as she posed, while her sons sat in front of her with their backs turned to the camera.

Eugenie’s little ones appeared to be having their meals when the snap was taken.

“Birthday besties..” she captioned alongside the adorable click which was followed by a couple of fun and celebratory emojis.

The post was soon met with several delightful birthday wishes from fans, who also gushed over the Princess’s children.

“Gosh your youngest looks so much like you even from the side x,” commented one.

Another wished, “Happy birthday!!! Have the best day celebrating!!!!”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by Hello! that Princess Eugenie stepped out with husband Jack for a short trip to Westfield a day before ringing in her 35th birthday.

During the outing, the couple stopped by the LEGO store and bought two sets, a mini orchid for Eugenie and a plane set for little August.

