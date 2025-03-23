Royal

Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday

Princes Eugenie steps out to celebrates her milestone birthday with husband Jack Brooksbank and son August

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday

Princess Eugenie has treated herself with an unexpected gift on her 35th birthday.

The British royal stepped out a day prior to celebrate her milestone birthday with husband Jack Brooksbank and their eldest son, August, on Saturday. She went on a short trip to Westfield.

They stopped by the LEGO store during their special outing, where they purchased two sets, a mini orchid for Eugenie and a plane set for little August.

As per Hello!, she tole the shopkeeper that the flower set was for herself, saying, “This one's for me, for my birthday."

Eugenie's orchid set forms a part of LEGO's botanicals collection and it costs £24.99.

Related: Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex

Meanwhile, August's plane set costs £89.99.

An onlooker told the media outlet, “They strolled through the store just like any regular family - no security, no fuss. It was the perfect time to shop in peace since the shopping centre is quieter in the mornings.”

The tipster shared, "Princess Eugenie seemed genuinely excited about her upcoming birthday, and judging by her choice of treat - the LEGO Orchid set - she might just be a big fan of building blocks!"

Eugenie opted for a casual look with a pair of baggy light wash jeans and a dark pinstripe shirt.

To note, Princess Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990.

Related: Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home

Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William
Snoop Dogg reveals plan to reunite estranged Prince Harry, Prince William
Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup
Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup
Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?
Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy
Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy
Prince Charles of Luxembourg undertakes first-ever royal engagement
Prince Charles of Luxembourg undertakes first-ever royal engagement
Princess Madeleine of Sweden takes big step to protect kids from AI risks
Princess Madeleine of Sweden takes big step to protect kids from AI risks
King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to return home from Northern Ireland
King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to return home from Northern Ireland
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after facing brutal ‘rejection’ from UK
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after facing brutal ‘rejection’ from UK
Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to Prince William's power show
Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to Prince William's power show