Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday

Princess Eugenie has treated herself with an unexpected gift on her 35th birthday.
The British royal stepped out a day prior to celebrate her milestone birthday with husband Jack Brooksbank and their eldest son, August, on Saturday. She went on a short trip to Westfield.
They stopped by the LEGO store during their special outing, where they purchased two sets, a mini orchid for Eugenie and a plane set for little August.
As per Hello!, she tole the shopkeeper that the flower set was for herself, saying, “This one's for me, for my birthday."
Eugenie's orchid set forms a part of LEGO's botanicals collection and it costs £24.99.
Meanwhile, August's plane set costs £89.99.
An onlooker told the media outlet, “They strolled through the store just like any regular family - no security, no fuss. It was the perfect time to shop in peace since the shopping centre is quieter in the mornings.”
The tipster shared, "Princess Eugenie seemed genuinely excited about her upcoming birthday, and judging by her choice of treat - the LEGO Orchid set - she might just be a big fan of building blocks!"
Eugenie opted for a casual look with a pair of baggy light wash jeans and a dark pinstripe shirt.
To note, Princess Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990.
