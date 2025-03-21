Princess Eugenie shares exciting update before joining Prince Harry's ex

Princess Eugenie offered fans a peek into an exciting engagement in Paris.
The Princess of York, who is set to appear in Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' podcast, attended the Paris Noir exhibition at Centre Pompidou.
After attending the exhibition, Eugenie turned to her Instagram account to share series of "some incredible art" pieces.
The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption which read, "Extremely grateful to have been around some incredible art recently."
"The Paris Noir show at Centre Pompidou. Available to see until 30th June,” mentioned Eugenie on a post she shared on her Instagram story.
The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew is set to appear in Cressida's podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, scheduled to release on March 30, 2025 – Mother's Day in the UK.