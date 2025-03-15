Trending

Salman Khan reveals shocking transformation after wrapping 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Sikandar' is scheduled to be released in theatres on Eid 2025

  March 15, 2025
Salman Khan revealed a jaw-dropping transformation after concluding his much-anticipated movie Sikandar's filming.

Shortly after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming movie, the Dabangg star reportedly unveiled his shocking transformation.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, an insider detailed that Salman cleaned his beard right after the shoot, which he had been keeping for his character in the new movie.

"It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM," the tipster added.

The source additionally noted, "Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar, in real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look."

The final scenes of the movie took place in Mumbai, where Salman was accompanied by his co-star and popular Indian actress, Rashmika Mandanna. 

The film was shot over 90 days in multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, as per the media reports.

A.R. Murugadoss' latest directorial project is slated to be released across theatres on Eid 2025. 

In addition to Sikandar, Salman Khan is also preparing for his new movie Kick 2

