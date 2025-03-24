Disney's 'Snow White' faces box office slump with underwhelming $43M debut

Disney’s live-action Snow White opened to a lackluster $43 million at the box office, falling short of expectations as the film faced ongoing backlash over its modernized take on the classic tale.
As per The Numbers, Rachel Zegler starring Snow White made a business of $43 million domestically and another $44.3 million internationally, for a total take of $87.3 million globally.
The movie garnered the number one position at the box office this weekend.
It is reported that due to extreme weather in some regions of the U.S. still reeling from last weekend's devastating tornadoes and storms the turnout was low.
However, some chose to skip the cinema due to backlash over the film’s ‘woke’ casting of Zegler or the negative reviews it received from critics.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, there is a chance that the female-centered film may have a long life, similar to that of the live action Mufasa: The Lion King, which grossed $35 million on opening day, but it has reached more than $700 million worldwide, so far.
Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starred the live-action Snow White was released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.
