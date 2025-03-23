Entertainment

Rachel Zegler celebrates 'Snow White' box office release with heartfelt move

Rachel Zegler's highly-anticipated film, 'Snow White' released across theatres this week

  • March 23, 2025

Rachel Zegler celebrates 'Snow White' box office release with heartfelt move 


Rachel Zegler dropped never-before-seen photos while celebrating the box office release of her new movie, Snow White.

The 23-year-old American songstress turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 22, to share adorable throwback snapshots of her iconic character.

In the viral post, Rachel seemingly revealed that she had been preparing to play Snow White since childhood. 

As she captioned her post, "2004 NOW — dreams really do come true. ‘snow-white’ is now in theaters!"

The other frames showed young Rachel posing for the camera as she was filming on the set of her highly-anticipated film. 

This post of the West Side Story actress came after her movie marked success at the box office.

As reported by Page Six, the Disney movie opened on Friday, collecting $15.5 million domestically.

However, the family fantasy film was expected to bring in $45 million in its first week.

The slow success made the Disney’s movie one of the slowest opening weekends so far.

Apart from Rachel Zegler, Snow White also stars Gal Gadot, who portrayed Evil Queen in the film, Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, Ansu Kabia, Misa Koide, and Charlotte Scally in the leading roles.  

