Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding 

Jennifer Aniston has spent some quality time with Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal after ex-husband Justin Theroux's sudden marriage last week.
As reported by DailyMail, the duo were seen grabbing a dinner over the weekend at the Sunset Tower Hotel, West Hollywood, California.
For the outing, the Friends actor opted for a chic ensemble on as she wore blue jeans paired with a simple white t-shirt and a black vest.
While, Pedro looked dapper in a black leather jacket and jeans.
Jennifer and Pascal parted ways after spending three-hours at the dinner and were spotted talking to each other outside the valet area.
The dinner hang came after it was speculated that the Narcos actor might join Jennifer's TV series The Morning Show.
During the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, which took place on February 7, 2025, Jennifer and her co-host Reese Witherspoon invited him to join their hit Apple TV+ series for season 4.
In the show, Jennifer plays anchor Alex Levy as they showcase culture behind a network broadcast morning news program.
The outing came days after it was revealed that the We're the Millers actress ex-husband Justin married his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, eight years after their divorce.
Justin and Jennifer tied the knot in 2015 before separating in 2017.
Notably, prior to The Running Point actor, Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and since her second divorce, she has not been romantically linked to anyone publicly.