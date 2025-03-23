Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner ring in Reese Witherspoon birthday with sweet notes

Reese Witherspoon has made another trip around the sun on March 22, and her A-list pals, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner, made sure her to make her 49th birthday even more special with their adorable wishes.
Aniston, who appeared alongside Witherspoon on the Friends and The Morning Show, took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to pay a heartfelt tribute to her.
She shared a cute collage, featuring images of herself and Witherspoon from the set of the two series they have appeared in together.
“Happy birthday to my sister/co-anchor / source of Vitamin D I love you!!!!” she wrote over the collage.
Witherspoon reciprocated the love, as she reposted Aniston’s story, penning, “You're the best sister and co-anchor there is @jenniferaniston.”
Meanwhile, Garner, who is a close pal of Witherspoon for years, also used her social media handle to send a heartwarming birthday wish to the Legally Blonde actress.
“Happy birthday to my favorite, most supportive boss lady friend,” Garner penned alongside a photo of two from the premiere of 2023’s The Last Thing He Told Me.
Reese Witherspoon’s big day comes a week after she celebrated Eva Longoria Baston’s birthday with sweet Instagram post.
