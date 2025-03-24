Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 18, 2024

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025


Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are celebrating four years of togetherness!

The Stanger Things actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share a romantic dating anniversary tribute to her husband Jake Bongiovi, celebrating four years together.

Brown posted a sizzling black-and-white video showcasing their intimate moments, set to Etta James' classic song A Sunday Kind of Love.

In the heartfelt video, Bongiovi could be seen affectionately carrying Brown as she beams with joy.

"4 years with you,” Brown simply captioned the video.

Brown and Bongiovi first romantically linked together in 2021 and by June of that year, the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi shared their first photo together, confirming their romance.

The loved-up couple finally tied the knot on May 18, 2024 during a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family." 

Several months later, Brown and Bongiovi hosted a lavish wedding in Italy.

Since then, Brown and Bongiovi have been inseparable, with their relationship blossoming through various public appearances and intimate moments shared on social media.

Recently, Jake Bongiovi is supporting his beloved wife, Millie Bobby Brown, in promoting her recent Netflix science-fiction flick, The Electric State, which released on March 14, 2025.

