Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy

Princess Beatrice opens up about pregnancy journey with daughter Princess Athena for the first time

  • March 23, 2025
Princess Beatrice has opened up about the journey of her second pregnancy with daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter welcomed her second child on January 22, 2025.

In a new personal essay for British Vogue, Beatrice revealed the “fears” and “complications” she had in mind before giving birth.

She shared, "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

Princess Beatrice added, "You know that when your baby arrives the doctors and midwives are going to be there, doing everything they can to ensure she makes it through those challenging first few days. But you have no idea how these things will play out, what happens next. The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."

However, after holding her little girl all the her fears vanished.

While talking about Princess Athena’s arrival, she noted, She was so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real. Her feet were so small – almost the same size as the paws on one of my older daughter's soft bunnies."

Aside from Athena, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice also share a daughter called Sienna.

To note, the royal made her first public appearance since her second daughter’s birth earlier in March.

