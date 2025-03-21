Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI

WhatsApp's upcoming features are currently under development but they are expected to be rolled out soon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
WhatsApp to launch AI-centric Rewrite feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
WhatsApp to launch AI-centric Rewrite feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing two latest cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features, offering innovative ways to interact with the app.

The features include an AI-powered Rewrite feature that transforms a typed message across various styles, proofreading messages before sending them.

Related: WhatsApp Business gets fresh look with new branding icon

Moreover, the app is reportedly developing a two-way live voice feature for Meta AI, offering a hands-free experience while interacting with the chatbot.

WhatsApp for Android likely to introduce two latest AI features

According to Android Authority, the AI Rewrite feature is said to come as a floating action button (FAB) along with a pencil icon right above the Send button.

The feature offers several rewriting options, including Funny, Proofread, Puns, Rephrase, Sarcastic, Shorter, Spooky, and Supportive.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing a significant update on Meta AI. 

It allows users to engage with the chatbot to start text-based conversations, ask queries, and share prompts as voice messages.

These features are currently under development but they are expected to be rolled out in the near future.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is reportedly launching a photo collage feature for status updates. 

This feature will allow the users to select up to six images in a grid format.

Related: WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows
Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows
Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies
Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies
T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event
T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event
Elon Musk sues Indian government over alleged censorship
Elon Musk sues Indian government over alleged censorship
Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs
Heart attack or acidity? Experts explain warning signs
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features
Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates