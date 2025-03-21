WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing two latest cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features, offering innovative ways to interact with the app.
The features include an AI-powered Rewrite feature that transforms a typed message across various styles, proofreading messages before sending them.
Related: WhatsApp Business gets fresh look with new branding icon
Moreover, the app is reportedly developing a two-way live voice feature for Meta AI, offering a hands-free experience while interacting with the chatbot.
WhatsApp for Android likely to introduce two latest AI features
According to Android Authority, the AI Rewrite feature is said to come as a floating action button (FAB) along with a pencil icon right above the Send button.
The feature offers several rewriting options, including Funny, Proofread, Puns, Rephrase, Sarcastic, Shorter, Spooky, and Supportive.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing a significant update on Meta AI.
It allows users to engage with the chatbot to start text-based conversations, ask queries, and share prompts as voice messages.
These features are currently under development but they are expected to be rolled out in the near future.
Furthermore, WhatsApp is reportedly launching a photo collage feature for status updates.
This feature will allow the users to select up to six images in a grid format.
Related: WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications