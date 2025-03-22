WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android 

WhatsApp has announced plans to roll out an advanced feature that will allow users to share motion photos in chats, groups, and channels in an upcoming update.
Meta-owned instant-messaging app revealed the latest feature in the recent Android 2.25.8.12 update.
As reported by WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently available on the Google Play Store.
Motion photos are an innovative media format that perfectly captures the brief moments of movement before and after a still image, merging video and audio, offering a vivid and immersive experience.
This format has gained popularity among users of various mobile devices, as it blurs the line between traditional photos and videos, infusing snapshots with enchanting animations.
The motion photos are saved in a certain format that combines static photos with short clips, enabling users to cherish their memorable moments with a single click.
After launching the gallery sheet, a new button appears for motion photos. This button will provide an option to choose between sending the static photo or the motion photo variant, if accessible, providing enhanced flexibility relying on the context.
The motion photo-sharing feature is currently under development.
Notably, it is likely to be compatible with both individual and group chats, and channels.
Moreover, recipients would be able to view the motion photo in its animated form, even if the feature is not supported on their phone.
Meanwhile, iOS users can see these motion photos as Live Photos.
