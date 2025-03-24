Morrisons announces major closures putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Morrisons, major UK supermarket chain is facing financial challenges and plans to cut costs to stay competitive.
To do this, the company plans to shut down 52 cafes and 17 convenience stores which could result in job losses.
As per BBC, it will also close some in-store services including meat and fish counters, pharmacies and market kitchens to focus on other areas of the business.
These closures will take place over the coming months.
The decision comes as Morrisons struggles to compete with budget-friendly rivals like Aldi, which surpassed it as the UK's fourth-largest supermarket in 2022.
As Morrisons is closing several of its stores and in-store services this will result in job losses.
Related: From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people
As per the outlet, most employees affected by these changes are expected to be reassigned but at the same time around 365 workers may lose their jobs.
Morrisons currently employs 95,000 people across 500 supermarkets and 1,600 Morrisons Daily stores.
The in-store cafe closures will impact several locations, including five stores in London, as well as outlets in Leeds, Portsmouth and Glasgow.
Morrisons' CEO, Rami Baitiéh, stated that in certain stores, the supermarket will collaborate with other companies to offer specialized products or services that better suit customer needs.
Related: 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns amid financial struggles