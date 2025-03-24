World

Morrisons announces major closures putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Morrisons struggles to compete with budget-friendly rivals like Aldi

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Morrisons announces major closures putting hundreds of jobs at risk
Morrisons announces major closures putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Morrisons, major UK supermarket chain is facing financial challenges and plans to cut costs to stay competitive.

To do this, the company plans to shut down 52 cafes and 17 convenience stores which could result in job losses.

As per BBC, it will also close some in-store services including meat and fish counters, pharmacies and market kitchens to focus on other areas of the business.

These closures will take place over the coming months.

The decision comes as Morrisons struggles to compete with budget-friendly rivals like Aldi, which surpassed it as the UK's fourth-largest supermarket in 2022.

As Morrisons is closing several of its stores and in-store services this will result in job losses.

Related: From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people

As per the outlet, most employees affected by these changes are expected to be reassigned but at the same time around 365 workers may lose their jobs.

Morrisons currently employs 95,000 people across 500 supermarkets and 1,600 Morrisons Daily stores.

The in-store cafe closures will impact several locations, including five stores in London, as well as outlets in Leeds, Portsmouth and Glasgow.

Morrisons' CEO, Rami Baitiéh, stated that in certain stores, the supermarket will collaborate with other companies to offer specialized products or services that better suit customer needs.

Related: 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns amid financial struggles

Andrew Tate, brother Tristan return to Romania after US trip
Andrew Tate, brother Tristan return to Romania after US trip
From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people
From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people
23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns amid financial struggles
23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns amid financial struggles
US DNA genetic testing company 23andMe declares bankruptcy
US DNA genetic testing company 23andMe declares bankruptcy
Mia Love, first black Republican woman in Congress, dies at 49
Mia Love, first black Republican woman in Congress, dies at 49
Best countries for US retirees to spend their retirement life
Best countries for US retirees to spend their retirement life
Ivanka Trump reacts to Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods
Ivanka Trump reacts to Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods
US expelled South African envoy returns home, receives hero's welcome
US expelled South African envoy returns home, receives hero's welcome
Canada’s PM Mark Carney calls snap election for April 28 amid trade tension
Canada’s PM Mark Carney calls snap election for April 28 amid trade tension
Elon Musk's estranged daughter ditches father’s X for Meta
Elon Musk's estranged daughter ditches father’s X for Meta
Former US Attorney Jessica Aber mysteriously found dead at Virginia home
Former US Attorney Jessica Aber mysteriously found dead at Virginia home
World’s oldest ‘pyramid’ may be nature’s work, not man-made, scientists claim
World’s oldest ‘pyramid’ may be nature’s work, not man-made, scientists claim