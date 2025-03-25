Sabrina Carpenter finds her 'soulmate' amid Short n' Sweet Paris concert

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly shared that she has found a "soulmate" during her Short n' Sweet European tour.
The Grammy-winning musician turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 24, to release a series of photos from her recent shows in Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and Amsterdam.
In her post, she also captioned, "Feel like my soul mate was in one of these crowds????" which raised eyebrows.
As her fans are reportedly curious to know who she will choose as her soulmate after her high-profile breakup with ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.
However, the Taste crooner has not revealed further details of her soulmate in her post.
Carpenter kicked off her post by dropping a stunning photo of herself performing live in her sold-out shows.
The popstar further showcased a few adorable moments from her recent shows in Europe, holding placards that read, "1 of me is cute, but 2 tho?"
Carpenter is currently touring for her ongoing first arena Short n' Sweet European tour to support her sixth studio album of the same title.
For those unaware, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter began her tour last year, which she resumed on March 3 from Dublin and will conclude in Stockholm and Sweden on April 4, 2025.
Sabrina Carpenter will perform next in Milan on March 26, 2025.
