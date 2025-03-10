Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional after concluding London show

Sabrina Carpenter fulfils her ‘British dream’ by performing a sold out show in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional after concluding London show
Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional after concluding London show

Sabrina Carpenter has shared an emotional message after concluding the London concert.

The Please Please Please crooner revealed that performing in the UK was her “British dream.”

She took to Instagram and posted pictures from the show and penned, “London, the last two nights at the @theolondon felt like such a little british dream, i opened there when i was 18 and it's been my goal ever since to come back and play my own shows.”

Sabrina added, “Then you not only sold them out but you also made my album number 1 in the UK again while i was there a f what did i do to deserve ya.”

“Thank you to everyone who came and sang so loud and special thank you to my iconic juno girls salma + baby spice..Glasgow- we see you tomorrow!!” the Espresso singer confounded the lengthy post.


In one frame, Sabrina flaunted her hourglass figure in red mini dress.

A fan commented under the post, “I was there at your show Sabrina it was fabulous.”

Another wrote, “From outfit to choreography, everything is perfect.”

Notably, Sabrina will perform next Short n' Sweet tour concert in Glasgow.

