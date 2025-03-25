Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession 

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer have spilled surprising insights into their bond.
The daughter of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and his ex Victoria Aitken have shared surprising fact about their synchronisation.
In their recent interview with Hello, the sister-duo, who recently discovered about being identical twins revealed that they have been extremely close to each other since the moment they were born.
Related: Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death
"We've always had a unique understanding of each other. We often know exactly what the other is thinking," Amelia told the outlet.
"We've had countless moments where we can feel what the other is going through without saying a word," she added.
To note, after a recent DNA test, the Spencer sisters found out that they are identical twins.
"It felt as though a piece of the puzzle clicked into place – there's a deeper sense of closeness now that we know we share that even stronger genetic connection," Amelia noted.
Amelia and Eliza share elder sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, and a younger brother, Louis, Viscount Althorp, as well as half-siblings – Ned, Lady Lara, and Lady Charlotte.
Related: Prince Harry recalled Princess Diana to relate with orphan children