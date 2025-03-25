NASA’s Curiosity Rover uncovers largest organic molecules ever found on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has discovered the largest organic compounds ever found on Mars.
As per Guardian, these compounds were detected in a 3.7-billion-year-old rock sample from Yellowknife Bay, an ancient lakebed on Mars.
This finding is significant because Yellowknife Bay once had condition that could have supported life when Mars was warmer and wetter billion of years ago.
While, this does not confirm past life on Mars, it raises the possibility that life may have existed there.
As per the outlet, the rovers test detected long-chain alkanes in rock which are organic molecules that may be remnants of fatty acid.
These compounds can form through non-living chemical processes but on Earth, they are essential for cell membranes in living organisms.
Scientists are not claiming this as direct evidence of past life on Mars.
Lead researcher Dr Caroline Freissinet and her team developed a new technique to analyze a larger portion of a Martian rock sample called Cumberland.
Experiments on Earth suggest that the sample likely contained carboxylic acids (fatty acids), which turned into alkanes when heated.
While, these acids can form through non-biological processes they are also key components of life’s chemistry on Earth, raising the possibility that similar processes may have occurred on Mars.
On Earth, living organisms typically produce fatty acids with an even number of carbon atoms because enzymes add two carbon atoms at a time during their formation.
Scientists noticed a similar trend in the Martian samples, where the compound with 12 carbon atoms appeared more abundant than those with 10 or 11.
However, an expert believes this discovery provides the strongest opportunity yet to identify potential traces of ancient life on the planet.
