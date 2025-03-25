Jonas Brothers delight fans with surprising announcement about their tour

Jonas Brothers has made a surprising announcement about their 20th anniversary Living The Dream Tour.
On March 24, the pop band took to social media and revealed that they’ll be releasing international tour dates soon.
The caption of the post read, “JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM TOUR. Sign up for Artist Presale now before registration closes on Wednesday, March 26th at 10 AM ET.”
Their most-awaited tour will kick off this August and will take the brother trio across North America; each night of the tour promises a "career-spanning journey.”
Jonas Brothers also appreciated fans in their tour announcement, “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”
Moreover, special guests including Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, and more will join the pop band on their milestone tour.
To note, The Artist Presale tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 27.
