Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie

Jonas Brothers has taken internet by storm with the release of the first look at their upcoming holiday movie, A Very Jonas Christmas.
The title of the movie was announced at JonasCon at American Dream in New Jersey on Sunday, March 23.
On March 24, the boy band took to Instagram and posted the first look of their film.
The caption read, “The Jonas Brothers will be home for the holidays! Here’s your first look at A Very Jonas Christmas coming to #DisneyPlus.”
In the first frame, the trio can be seen standing in the middle of the road all alone.
The upcoming film will follow the journey of brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe as they face hurdles to make it back to New York from London in order to spend Christmas with their families.
While talking about the new film, Nick told People, "I think Disney was just such a great partner to put the full force of the holiday magic behind this movie. One of the things that we're really excited about, and that was so appealing to us about doing this project.”
He further said, “There's a full album that's coming along with the film that has some holiday music and some other music.”
Jonas Brothers have also announced the dates for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour.
The pop band will kick off their 43-show long endeavour on August 10 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
