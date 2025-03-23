Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance

Crown Princess Victoria marked Nordic Day with a delightful celebration.
The Swedish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account on Sunday, March 23, to share an update about the future queen’s latest engagement.
In the post, the Royals shared that the Princess celebrated 2025 Nordic Day by participating in a seminar.
“Today is Nordic Day,” read the caption.
Sharing about Princess Victoria’s engagement, the Royal Family stated, “This week, the Crown Princess participated in the Riksdag's celebration of the day by taking part in a seminar entitled "Ear to the ground for Nordic cohesion.”
In the post, the Swedish Royals also shared two snaps which offered glimpses of the latest outing.
For the event, Victoria opted to go for a soft and elegant look, wearing a baby-blue suit. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and flashed a bright smile while walking inside the seminar hall.
The mother-of-two accessorized her look with statement jewelry, including a simple silver necklace and a pair of coordinating earrings. She also carried a shoulder bag which complemented her overall appearance.
For those unaware, Nordic Day is celebrated every year on March 23 by the Nordic countries, which include Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and also some autonomous territories, which include Greenland, Faroe Islands, and Åland Islands.
The special day marks the signing of the Helsinki Treaty in 1962, and celebrates Nordic unity, culture, and collaboration.